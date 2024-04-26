Passenger attacks Oklahoma bus driver, leading to crash: VIDEO

An attack caught on camera led to a bus crash in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, officials said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WLS) -- Video shows a passenger attacking a bus driver in Oklahoma.

Transit officials in Oklahoma City released video from the attack on Wednesday.

The video shows a passenger punching the driver and pulling him from his seat while the bus was still moving.

The bus veered off the road and crashed into a business.

A seat belt saved the driver from being thrown through the windshield, and amazingly, he was not seriously hurt.

The passenger was reportedly upset that the driver wouldn't let him off at an intersection that was not a designated stop.