Woman injured in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway, ISP says; OB lanes reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was injured Monday morning after a shooting occurred on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.According to ISP, a man, woman and child were traveling in a vehicle around 3 a.m. when someone fired shots at the car in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near 47th Street.The woman passenger was struck and the driver of the vehicle managed to rush the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, ISP said. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.The driver and child passenger were not injured, police said.All southbound local lanes of I-94 were shut down while ISP investigated the shooting. Lanes reopened around 8 a.m. Monday, ISP said.No one is in custody.No description of a suspect car was immediately available, police said.