1 injured in Streamwood explosion, fire at townhouse

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Fire officials said one person was injured in an explosion and fire at a townhouse in Streamwood Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home on Shagbark Lane around 4 p.m. When crews arrived, they found windows blown out and a fire in the basement.

A heating and air conditioning technician had been working on one unit of the three-unit townhouse, and sustained non-life threatening injuries, the Streamwood Fire Department said. He was taken to St. Alexius Hospital for treatment.

Fire officials said one unit of the building sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and an investigation is ongoing.
