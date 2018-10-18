Connie Magrum, 52, died Thursday evening, hours after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood.

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Englewood - and witnesses said the incident seemed intentional.The woman has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 52-year-old Connie Mangrum.Mangrum and a man in his early 20s were walking in the 5600-block of South Racine Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. when they were struck by a silver van, police said. Witnesses to the crash said the van went into oncoming traffic and then off the road and onto the sidewalk in front of a neighborhood grocery store, hit the two pedestrians and then took off."You saw the people and you still didn't slow down or nothing," one man said of the driver.Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago police. The man remains in stable condition."She a lovely lady, man, everybody know her. She's beautiful, man," Keith Smith, who witnessed the incident, said of Mangrum. "Like I said, man, whoever done it, man, y'all wrong."Luther Clark was with his 3-year-old son when he saw the van speeding down the road."As soon as I saw the car coming I tried to get as many people out of the way as possible before I grabbed him. " he said. "I made sure, I yelled to as many people who could hear me for their safety, too."Neighbors said people gather in front of the convenience store daily, and that it's a miracle more people weren't hurt."Doors open at 9:30 or 9:25 in the morning, we are always there, everybody you know. We just kick it. We are all family in the way," Clark said."The car was seconds away from hitting me," Smith said. "I comes out every morning to get my orange juice and check my lottery."No one was in custody.