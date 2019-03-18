1 killed, 1 injured in Bishop Ford crash

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was killed and woman injured after a one-car crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Beaubien Woods Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and woman injured after a one-car crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Beaubien Woods Sunday night.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Police said the man driving the car was killed. Authorities have not released his identity.

A woman who was a passenger was injured and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, police said. No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagoriverdaletraffic fatalitiesfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Netherlands shooting: At least one dead on tram, police say
Boy, 10, killed after minivan crashes into pond off I-90 in Huntley
Firefighters rescue paraplegic man from burning Englewood home
20 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a few sprinkles Monday
LIVE: ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
Show More
New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes for older adults
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
Get coffee every day for $5 per month at Burger King
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
Woman, good Samaritan nearly drown when ground opens up
More TOP STORIES News