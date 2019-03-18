1 killed, 1 injured in Bishop Ford crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and woman injured after a one-car crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Beaubien Woods Sunday night.The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Police said the man driving the car was killed. Authorities have not released his identity.A woman who was a passenger was injured and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, police said. No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.The cause of the crash is under investigation.