1 killed, 3 critically wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park left one man dead and three others critically wounded late Thursday night, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 11:57 p.m. in the 2500-block of North Lake Shore Drive. Police said the victims told officers they were driving in a Honda Odyssey going northbound on Lake Shore Drive when a vehicle drove up alongside them and those inside fired multiple shots at the victims.Police said the shooters took off as the victims exited on Belmont and drove to a Walgreens parking lot, where ambulances transported the surviving victims to nearby hospitals.A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.Another 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and torso and was also taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm, chest and face and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.No one is in custody and investigators believe the incident may have been a targeted shooting.