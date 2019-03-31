1 killed, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and four others wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.About 3:02 a.m., the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone approached the group on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.Timothy, Lomax, 22, was shot multiple times and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.A 27-year-old woman was shot in the chest and pelvis was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.A 25-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.A 25-year-old man was grazed in the face and was transported to the Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. Another man was transported to the Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, he was wounded in the abdomen.Police have not said if the shooting was targeted or random.No arrests have been made.