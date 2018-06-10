1 killed, 5 wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was killed and five other people wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Sunday morning, Chicago police said. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
One man was killed and five other people wounded in a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the victims were standing outside in the 6400-block of South Eberhart Avenue when shots were fired at about 1:10 a.m. Police said it may have been a drive-by shooting and the victims did not know if it was one shooter or multiple shooters.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg and the abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

Five other people were wounded: a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the arm, a 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old man was shot in the back, police said. The five wounded were each in stable condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
