1 killed in tanker crash on Stevenson Expressway on Southwest Side, lanes closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after a crash caused a large fire on the I-55 Expressway Sunday on the Southwest Side, Illinois State Police said.Lanes were closed around 1:30 a.m. at Cicero Avenue because a truck tanker carrying an unknown material, possibly gasoline, crashed and caught fire, state police said.The driver of the truck was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, the Chicago Fire Department said.A 29-year-old man was taken to MacNeal Hospital in good condition, CFD said.CFD extinguished the flames that engulfed the tanker, but it remains on the scene hanging over a bridge over train tracks, state police saidNorthbound lanes remain closed as crews work to clear the scene; southbound lanes are open.