1 student hurt, 1 arrested after East Leyden High School stabbing in Franklin Park; boy stabbed will recover, police say

**Correction on the location of occurrence**occurred on campus, exact location is yet to be determined. Furthermore, East Leyden remains on lockdown, offender in custody & the victim has been transported to an area hospital. At this time, no other reported victims or offenders. — Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 24, 2019

Lockdown has been lifted at East Leyden High School. School will be dismissed shortly for the remainder of the day, including all after school activities. Franklin Park Police are on the scene to assist parents reunite with their children. — Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 24, 2019

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A student was injured in a stabbing inside East Leyden High School in Franklin Park Tuesday and another student is in custody, the school district said.The district said there was some type of altercation between the two students at the school about 9:30 a.m. The building was immediately placed on lockdown and police took the suspect in the stabbing into custody, according to an email sent to parents that was signed by Franklin Park police Director Mike Witz and District 212 Superintendent Nick Polyak.The student who was stabbed, identified only as a male juvenile, underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, police said. No other injuries were reported and the situation was contained, the district said.The school lockdown was lifted about 11:30 a.m. and students were dismissed early."Leyden counselors and social workers are available at East Leyden for any students who would like to speak with someone. There will also be additional counselors and social workers available in the school building tomorrow," the district said.