1 student hurt, 1 arrested after East Leyden High School stabbing in Franklin Park; boy stabbed will recover, police say

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A student was injured in a stabbing inside East Leyden High School in Franklin Park Tuesday and another student is in custody, the school district said.

The district said there was some type of altercation between the two students at the school about 9:30 a.m. The building was immediately placed on lockdown and police took the suspect in the stabbing into custody, according to an email sent to parents that was signed by Franklin Park police Director Mike Witz and District 212 Superintendent Nick Polyak.

The student who was stabbed, identified only as a male juvenile, underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, police said. No other injuries were reported and the situation was contained, the district said.



The school lockdown was lifted about 11:30 a.m. and students were dismissed early.



"Leyden counselors and social workers are available at East Leyden for any students who would like to speak with someone. There will also be additional counselors and social workers available in the school building tomorrow," the district said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
franklin parkschool lockdownstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durbin calls for House to begin impeachment inquiry into President Trump
Brown, Purple Line Express halted near Sedgwick due to train accident: CTA
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Judge allows wife of Ernie Banks to file new causes of action in estate case
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment, sources say
Show More
DePaul issues alert after 2 attacks near Loop campus
CTU begins voting on strike; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally
Who is Greta Thunberg? What to know about 16-year-old climate activist
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
More TOP STORIES News