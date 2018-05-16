10 kids removed from squalid home were waterboarded, shot with crossbows, DA says

A Fairfield mom accused of raising her 10 kids in squalor has been taken into custody, with bail being set at $495,000. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley and Amy Hollyfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
Prosecutors say the 10 children who were found living in a squalid Northern California home were waterboarded, shot with crossbows, BBs, kicked, punched and had scalding water poured on them.

The children's mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, appeared in court Wednesday. She was taken into custody with bail set at $495,000.

Solano County prosecutors included the horrific details in a motion to increase the bail for Rogers, who was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse. She has not entered a plea.

Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote that Rogers assisted in the abuse of the children by her husband, Jonathan Allen. Juarez wrote that Rogers dissuaded the children from reporting their injuries, which include broken arms, in order to protect Allen.

MORE: 10 kids removed from squalid Northern California home; parents charged
Police say they have removed 10 children from a squalid Northern California home and charged their parents with neglect and torture.


The report also states that when police arrived at the Fairfield, California, home to search for a missing 12-year-old, they found nine children huddled together amid filth.

Rogers' family, including her brother and sister, sat in shock during the hearing. As they left court, they were seen sobbing inconsolably.

Police said their 10 children were tortured and sometimes for sadistic purposes. Authorities added that sometimes, the children were shot with a pellet gun and even waterboarded. Both parents denied the allegations and said they are good parents.

"Ina Rogers allowed the tortuous acts to occur for several years...the acts included hot water and biting," said Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry.

The 10 children, ages 4 months to 12 years old, are now in the care of Rogers' sister and her mother in Antioch. Neighbors said the grandmother is very loving, taking the children to school and on errands since both parents are in jail.

On Wednesday, the judge indicated that Rogers had tried to contact her children in violation of court orders, which was part of the consideration in setting bail.

Meanwhile, Rogers' husband is speaking out from jail saying authorities have it all wrong. He says his German shepherd puppy caused the mess of feces in the bathroom as seen in pictures released by police. Other pictures show a messy house, but he says it functions well with the older kids caring for the younger ones.

FULL INTERVIEW: Fairfield father accused in child abuse case speaks from jail
Ina Rogers, the woman accused in a shocking child endangerment case has now been charged with child abuse. Officials say she and her husband are facing multiple charges after it was discovered that her 10 children were living in squalor at the family's Fairfield home.


Police accuse Allen and Rogers of punching, burning and water boarding their 10 children.

"They had normal lives except for being in homeschool. They had a normal life, like I gave my everything to these children -- my everything. The police demonized me all the way down to the names I picked for my children," Allen said.

Allen said the kids have been brainwashed into thinking they were abused.

Allen is being held in jail with bail set at $5.2 million.

The Fairfield mother is expected back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
