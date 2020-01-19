CHICAGO -- Multiple residents were displaced after a fire broke out Sunday at an apartment building in Austin on the West Side.
The fire was reported at 1:29 a.m. in a third-floor unit in the 5400 block of West Iowa Street, according to Chicago police. It spread to multiple apartments.
No injuries were reported, but 10 people were displaced as a result of the blaze, police said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Chicago Fire Department officials could not immediately be reached for details about the fire early Sunday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News