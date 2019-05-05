10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling in Texas

10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling in Conroe

CONROE, Texas -- Deputies responded to a shooting in Conroe Saturday where a 10-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the chest.

It happened around 2:40 pm.

Deputies say the boy was transported to the emergency room where he was later pronounced dead.

10-year-old boy fatally shot in Conroe, underage suspect detained. | ABC13's Stefania Okolie reports



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation and charged a 12-year-old sibling with this murder.



The sibling is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office extended their thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the boy on Twitter.

