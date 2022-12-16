10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money: attorneys

MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset.

The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday.

It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom wearing a detention center-issued t-shirt.

The 10-year-old, throughout most of the hearing, sat quietly with his head down, WTMJ reported.

"Do you understand we're in juvenile court, but this is an adult court proceeding," Judge Jane Carroll asked.

Prosecutors have charged the child with first degree intentional homicide.

Records indicate he shot his mother in the face after refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset.

"The complaint alleges that the victim was shot at very close range in the head," Judge Carroll said during the proceeding.

On Wednesday the boy's attorneys asked the court to drop a second count of reckless homicide, calling it redundant. That will be decided next month.

They've also asked bail be reduced to $100, saying that it's the only money the boy has.

"We have spoken to him about his ability to post anything. He told us about piggy banks with savings that he had from gifts, from birthday gifts. And scavenging through cushions in the couch that he's been able to save up," said Angela Cunningham, the child's attorney.

The judge did not reduce bail, keeping it at $50,000.

If the boy is unable to post bail, he may remain in custody now and for the rest of life, if convicted of intentional homicide.

The next hearing in the case is set for January 19.