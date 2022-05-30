school threat

10-year-old boy arrested for alleged mass shooting threat, texts about school violence, police say

Sheriff's office said it took threat seriously because of deadly Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Boy, 10, arrested for alleged mass shooting threat, police say

FLORIDA (WLS) -- Police in Florida arrested a boy for allegedly threatening a mass shooting.

Police say the fifth-grader, who is 10 years old, sent text messages about violence at his elementary school.

The sheriff's office said it took the threat seriously because of deadly Robb Elementary School shooting that happened last week in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people there.

