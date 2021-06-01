Hilton Chicago hotel to reopen following year-long COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hilton Chicago announced it will reopen to guests on June 10, following a year-long suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The historic hotel, located at 720 S. Michigan, first opened in 1927 and is one of Chicago's largest hotels.Leading up to the reopening, a countdown clock will be visible through the windows of the hotel at night, according to a release.The task of reopening included four miles of carpeting to vacuum, over 37,0000 batteries to change, and nearly 2,500 mattresses to flip, according to the hotel."It brings us immense joy to announce that Hilton Chicago will be welcoming guests again on the heels of our city's reopening," said John Wells, general manager, Hilton Chicago. "While the pandemic has been the most difficult challenge our industry and hotel has faced in its 90-year-plus history, we look forward to reopening our doors and continuing to make memories for our loyal guests while allowing our legacy as one of the most iconic hotels in Chicago to live on."Hilton Chicago will partner with Chicago-based video messaging company Cameo to provide guests with customized celebrity welcome videos. Through the Pillow Talk with a Celebrity package, guests can have a personalized real-time video chat with select celebrities starting at $20,000 per evening. The package includes a 10 minute live zoom call with a celebrity of their choice in the comfort of a newly redesigned Imperial Suite. The lavish accommodations once played host to the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Elizabeth Taylor. Throughout month of June, a number of complimentary celebrity 'surprise and delights' will be rewarded to guests at random, the release said.Guests who want a contactless arrival experience can check in, choose their room, unlock their door with a digital key, and check out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app, according to the hotel.