Sable hotel Navy Pier opening this week with Lake Michigan, Chicago skyline views

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first ever hotel on Navy Pier will open to the general public Thursday.

It's called "Sable at Navy Pier." It's part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

There are 223 guest rooms, and each has a nautical theme to incorporate the naval history of the pier. Rooms offer views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline.

The first five guests are getting upgraded visits.

"We have long envisioned a hotel transforming this iconic cultural destination into a place where overnight guests can experience the most spectacular views of our lakefront and city. We are so thrilled that it has come to fruition," said Marilynn Gardner, president and CEO of Navy Pier.

With more than 4,300 square feet of meeting and event space, Sable at Navy Pier is poised to host weddings, parties and other functions.

The name Sable is an homage to the historical vessel. During World War II, Navy Pier served as a training center for new recruits in the United States Navy and the homeport for USS Sable. Today, Lake Michigan surrounding Navy Pier is said to host over 143 aircraft assemblages that still remain within its depth, representing the largest and most preserved groups of U.S. Navy sunken historic aircraft in the world, a news release announcing the hotel's opening said.

The rest of Navy Pier remains closed. A late spring reopening is being targeted.
