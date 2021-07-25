university of illinois

U of Illinois to open offices in India to recruit students

More than 2,200 alumni call India home
URBANA, Ill. -- The University of Illinois system is setting up offices in India to help recruit students and build relationships with academic and corporate partners.

India already is one of the top countries of origin for students at the University of Illinois System's campuses, with 2,848 students between the universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield last fall. That's more than from any foreign nation other than China, the system office said. More than 2,200 alumni call India home.

System President Tim Killeen said a new liaison office in the country will help drive growth for the University of Illinois.

"India has one of the world's largest economies and it has grown rapidly, presenting an excellent opportunity for the U of I System to nurture our existing partnerships and develop new ones," Killeen said.

The Board of Trustees voted Thursday to appoint a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Vivek Damle, to serve as the board's representative in India. The liaison office will be located in New Delhi, and a branch office will be established in Bangalore.
