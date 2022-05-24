WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Local News
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Weather
Health and COVID
ABC7 Sports
Equity Report
Localish
Race and Culture
Chicago Proud
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Community Journalism
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Weekend
Our Chicago
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team: Rogue Towers
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
I-Team: Rogue Towers
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
business
tow truck
towing
i team
consumer concerns
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team: Rogue Towers
Tragic mistake or criminal?
Wedding guest budgeting tips
Postal police say they are sidelined during time of heightened crime
TOP STORIES
Man loses both legs after Michigan Ave. hit-and-run
Horse 'close to death' after 8-mile Dan Ryan ride now recovering
Woman found screaming in abandoned Far South Side house, neighbor says
Feds recorded Madigan learning about secret payments, records show
MLB suspends slugger for 'Jackie' remark toward White Sox's Anderson
Stocks surge thanks to big rally for JPMorgan Chase and other banks
Plan to build Bally's casino in River West moves forward
Show More
Man gets $14.25M after 20 years in prison for murders he didn't commit
City hosts youth summit to address violence
15-year-old boy killed in Gary shooting, police say
Man shot, killed on train; police release photos of suspected gunman
Illinoisan Leah Marlene places 3rd in American Idol
More TOP STORIES News