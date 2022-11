Chicago houses of worship gather for Day of Prayer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we head toward the holiday season, houses of worship across Chicago were urged to gather for a Day of Prayer Saturday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke to one of those gatherings at Missionary Baptist Church on South Princeton.

The hope is for a safe holiday season in every Chicago neighborhood.

City health experts also urged people to get COVID-19 booster shots as winter approaches.