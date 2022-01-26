black history month

Original 13th Amendment on display at Heritage Auctions in River North for Black History Month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Original 13th Amendment on display in Chicago for Black History Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An important piece of history is now on display in Chicago.

The U.S. Constitution's 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, is a one-of-a-kind document in American history. You can see it at Heritage Auctions in River North in honor of Black History Month.

Curtis Lindner, the director of Americana at Heritage Auctions, joined ABC7 to discuss the historic document on display.

Heritage Auctions has a lot of things on display, but Linder talked about the 13th Amendment and its history. He also discussed how such an important, old document can be kept in good condition.

Heritage Auctions also has several items from former President Abraham Lincoln's time, including the Fredericksburg's letter and a reward poster for John Wilkes Booth. Linder talked about what people need to know if they want to come see any of those historic pieces.
