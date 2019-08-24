14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- At least 14 people were shot, three fatally, across Chicago so far this weekend, including a 38-year-old man who was killed Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.
About 9:45 a.m., he was shot in the head in the 2200 block of South Kirkland Avenue, Chicago police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
Shortly after midnight, a 60-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday in Pullman on the South Side.
He was walking in an alley in the 9500 block of South University Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.
About four hours later, a man was wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.
The 24-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and back about 4 a.m. in the 600 block of East 75th Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.
He hasn't provided details regarding the incident, police said.
On Friday, 11 people were shot, 2 of them fatally, across the city.
On Friday, one man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
The pair were approached by someone with a gun about 8:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Iowa Street, Chicago police said. The person fired several shots, striking the man seven times and the woman three times.
Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 28-year-old woman - struck once each in the chest, back and arm - was listed in critical condition.
The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately release details.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
Earlier, a man was killed in a shooting in Garfield Park on the West Side, according to police.
About 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800 block of West Adams Street and found a 19-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner's office hasn't released details about the death.
No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.
In non-fatal shootings, a 45-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in Washington Park on the South Side.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 10:23 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue and found the man on the front porch of a home, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A couple of hours earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting near a grade school in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.
The pair, both 26, were on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Keeler Avenue when shots rang out, police said. Mason Elementary School is on the same block.
One man was shot in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The other man was shot in the elbow and side. He was treated at the same hospital critical condition.
Earlier, a man was shot in the leg in the back yard of a home on the Near West Side.
The 22-year-old was in the yard about 4:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Monroe Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
A man was hit in the head in an earlier shooting in Austin on the West Side.
He was in a vacant lot about 1:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A few miles east, two men were wounded in a shooting in Garfield Park.
They walked in to Stroger Hospital around noon and stated they were shot in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street, police said. A 36-year-old was hit in the thigh, and the second man, 27, was struck four times in the buttocks and once in the hand. Their conditions were stabilized.
In the morning, a 22-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Austin.
He was driving "slowly" about 5:25 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue, police said. Someone tried robbing him and opened fire, hitting the man in the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized.
Citywide shootings on Thursday left five people wounded.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
