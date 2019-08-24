Man, 60, killed in Pullman shooting

(Courtesy: Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 60-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday in Pullman on the South Side, Chicago police said.

He was walking in an alley shortly after midnight in the 9500 block of South University Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.

A witness told detectives they saw an unknown number of people running down the alley after the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Area South detectives are investigating.
