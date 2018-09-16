14-year-old girl reported missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.Daniela Mancilla was last seen 5 p.m. Saturday near 51st Street and Winchester, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.Mancilla was described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black braided hair and an olive complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and black pants.Anyone with information about her was asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.