60 years after 4 little girls were killed in KKK attack on 16th Street Baptist Church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixty years since the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, where Carole Robertson was one of the four little girls killed at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

"We learn about the Birmingham bombing, we take those lessons and then we create resilience and hope," said Candice Washington of the Carole Robertson Center.

Literacy to marching to education, Washington said the kids at the Carole Robertson center get a chance to build on the legacy left behind.

"Become those doctors, those scientists, those activists, those art-ivisits," said Washington.

From just six weeks old to pre-k, many of the babies and kids marching Friday were not far off from the ages of the four Birmingham bomb victims.

"They understood that we can only know where we are and where we're going," said Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown. "If we realize where we've been."

Jackson spoke from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham today, saying she too was, taught at a young age the importance of looking behind so she could look forward.

"Keep your eyes on the prize," Jackson said.

The prize of peace, or as one kindergartener here said, "peace means to me, no fighting."