WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

60 years after 4 little girls were killed in KKK attack on 16th Street Baptist Church

Chicago's Carole Robertson Center honors victims

WLS logo
Friday, September 15, 2023 10:08PM
60 years after 4 little girls were killed in KKK attack on 16th Street Baptist Church
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's Carole Robertson Center commemorates 60 years since the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixty years since the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, where Carole Robertson was one of the four little girls killed at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

"We learn about the Birmingham bombing, we take those lessons and then we create resilience and hope," said Candice Washington of the Carole Robertson Center.

Literacy to marching to education, Washington said the kids at the Carole Robertson center get a chance to build on the legacy left behind.

"Become those doctors, those scientists, those activists, those art-ivisits," said Washington.

From just six weeks old to pre-k, many of the babies and kids marching Friday were not far off from the ages of the four Birmingham bomb victims.

"They understood that we can only know where we are and where we're going," said Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown. "If we realize where we've been."

Jackson spoke from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham today, saying she too was, taught at a young age the importance of looking behind so she could look forward.

"Keep your eyes on the prize," Jackson said.

The prize of peace, or as one kindergartener here said, "peace means to me, no fighting."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW