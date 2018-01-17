17 sickened in Back of the Yards carbon monoxide leak

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Seventeen people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a meatpacking facility on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Five ambulances were sent to 1120 West 47th Place in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood after a report of several people having a hard time breathing. The Chicago Meat Authority is located at that address. More ambulances were sent to the scene around 20 minutes later.

Chicago Fire Department Spokesman Larry Merritt said a malfunctioning fan caused CO to back up in the building shortly before 9 a.m.

Fire officials tweeted around 9:45 a.m. that the situation was secured. Eight people were transported to the hospital in good condition, five in fair-to-serious condition and four in serious condition, Merritt said. One person refused treatment at the scene.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
