2 accused of climbing Chicago's Vista Tower charged

Two suburban men have been charged after police said they tried to climb the side of a Chicago skyscraper over the weekend.Witnesses say they climbed 72 stories up scaffolding at the Vista Tower on Saturday. They were taken into custody after returning to the ground.Vista Tower, 363 E. Wacker Dr. is still under construction and is set to be completed in 2020.Daniel Pierce, 28 of Plainfield and David Gonya, 28, of Aurora have each been charged with a misdemeanor counts of reckless misconduct and criminal trespass to land.