2 arrested in Hammond church vandalism

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Two men have been arrested for vandalizing the Faith United Church of Christ and Rehoboth Worship Center in Hammond, Indiana.The men, ages 20 and 22, are both residents of Hammond, police said. Their identities are not being released as charges are pending.The damage was discovered two days ago by members of the church, which is located in the 3000-block of 175th Street.The vandals allegedly struck around 1 a.m. Wednesday, based on the time listed on the now-broken wall clock. There was thousands of dollars in damage to the church organ, the altar, the office and even the bathrooms.Authorities do not believe this incident to be hate-crime related, instead calling it a "very juvenile crime of opportunity."A $1,000 reward had been offered for information leading to their arrest, though police said it did not play a role in their apprehension.