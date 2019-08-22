2 carjacking suspects charged after crash in Wilmington following high-speed chase

By
WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two juveniles were charged after a carjacking in a south suburb that led to a high-speed police chase and crash Wednesday morning.

Police said one of the suspects held a driver at gunpoint in Calumet City Tuesday night and stole his car.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Wilmington, Ill. search for a suspect after a carjacking and police chase Wednesday, sources said.



The duo, both 17, then led police on a high-speed chase, at one point reaching speeds of 130 mph through Dolton and Harvey, according to a source. They then took the chase onto I-57, later crashing the stolen car in Wilmington and fleeing the scene.

It was just after 5 a.m. Wednesday when a Will County homeowner's dogs started barking.

"I grabbed my pistol and I called, 'If somebody is in the house, leave now,'" said the homeowner, who asked not to be identified. "He hollered back, 'I'm not leaving.' I fired one shot and I said, 'Won't fire another shot if you leave now' and he said, 'I'm not leaving.' I just said, 'Go out the way you came and I won't shoot again.' He said, 'I don't want to die tonight.' I said, 'You shouldn't be in somebody's house,' and he took off out the back."

One of the suspects was found minutes later armed with a knife and hiding underneath a trampoline.

His partner-in-crime, however, remained at large for hours, sending the entire area into a lockdown as dozens of officers from different jurisdictions, swat teams, K9 units and even a helicopter took part in the manhunt.

"Better safe than sorry," said City of Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold. "We don't want people coming out of their house. We had officers all over."



Wilmington's school district, which just started classes last week, shut down for the day as the search continued. By 9:30 a.m., it was all over when a homeowner spotted the second suspect peering out from inside his pole barn.

Police were already nearby and the suspect was taken into custody within minutes.

The Wilmington Police Department said the juveniles are charged with home invasion, burglary, obstructing justice and fleeing and eluding.

Court dates haven't yet been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncalumet citypolice chasemanhuntcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck by crossfire in Dolton shooting while children were in car
Golden Glove boxer fights off would-be robber in Bucktown
2 months into pilot program, how are electric scooters faring in Chicago?
Ambulance fiasco: Deadly mix of cocaine, high speed, no seat belts
Man charged in deadly New Lenox hit-and-run from 2018
Through woodworking, East Garfield Park nonprofit gives Chicagoans a second chance
Family accuses Evanston high school of failing to protect students from sex abuse
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and less humid Thursday
Study finds 'crazy cat lady' stereotype is a myth
Chicago police officer shoots at possible burglary suspect in Hyde Park
MoviePass confirms it may have exposed customer credit card numbers
South Side CTA car manufacturer's future unclear due to China trade war
More TOP STORIES News