2 charged after 40 gunshots fired outside River North club

EMBED <>More Videos

Two men are facing charges in connection to a confrontation outside a River North nightclub in which 40 gunshots were fired early Wednesday.

CHICAGO -- Two men are facing charges in connection to a confrontation outside a River North nightclub in which 40 gunshots were fired early Wednesday.

Levertise Hewing and Antione Davis are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday.

Hewing and Davis are accused of hitting officers and reckless conduct while they were stopped by police near the parking lot of the Cuvee nightclub in the 300 block of West Huron, Chicago police said. Neither man is facing a weapons charge.

A video of the encounter posted to social media shows a confrontation in the club's parking lot followed by a minute of gunfire. Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Within a minute of the first shots, police were on scene at 3:13 a.m. and attempted to stop a fleeing vehicle.

Police said Davis, 36, was the driver of the vehicle that drove off against the officers' orders. He was arrested shortly after.

During the same incident, Hewing had a "physical altercation" with a sergeant, in which the sergeant was battered by Hewing, police said.

Hewing, 32, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery to an officer, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and reckless conduct, police said.

Davis, of Hanover Park, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault to an officer and two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and driving on a revoked license, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
river northchicagonightclubshootoutchicago crimeshots firedshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn abandoned in Humboldt Park alley charged, police say
Girl, 16, fatally shot in Kenosha; teen in custody
The 60: Mother's Day Weekend
Puppy found beaten, burned in Coachella dumpster
Parents of slain Crystal Lake 5-year-old AJ Freund to appear in court Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool with a lake breeze Friday
Chicago police head to Washington to honor fallen officers
Show More
Louis Farrakhan speaks at St. Sabina at invitation of Father Pfleger
Non-standard auto insurance can lead to stalled claims for crash victims
Family of Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash celebrates his birthday
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
6 teens charged in 4 pepper spray incidents at Morgan Park High School
More TOP STORIES News