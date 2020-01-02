2 children dead in incident at South Shore high-rise; man says daughter jumped with boy from 11th floor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children have died after an incident at a South Shore high-rise where one person told police his daughter stabbed him before jumping from the 11th floor with one of the children.Chicago police responded to the 7200-block of South Shore Drive at about 1:48 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s and a young child on the ground.Security personnel then directed officers to an 11th floor apartment, where police discovered a 70-year-old man with cuts to his face and body along with a young boy unresponsive in a bathtub, police said.The man told police that his daughter stabbed him and they jumped from the 11th floor with her 1-year-old son.The two children, ages 1 and 2, were pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital. The man and woman were both transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Area Central detectives are investigating.