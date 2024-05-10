13-year-old girl injured in South Side shooting was trying to steal car, Chicago police say

A 13-year-old girl who was shot Tuesday on South Commercial Avenue in South Chicago was trying to steal a car, police said.

A 13-year-old girl who was shot Tuesday on South Commercial Avenue in South Chicago was trying to steal a car, police said.

A 13-year-old girl who was shot Tuesday on South Commercial Avenue in South Chicago was trying to steal a car, police said.

A 13-year-old girl who was shot Tuesday on South Commercial Avenue in South Chicago was trying to steal a car, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New details have emerged about a South Side shooting earlier this that injured a 13-year-old girl.

Chicago police say the girl was trying to steal a car when she was shot.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 7:49 a.m. in the 8200-block of South Commercial Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to police, a woman fired her gun at the girl and a 14-year-old boy when they tried to take her SUV.

The 13-year-old girl was shot in the right side of her body, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Both children are charged with the attempted theft, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood