13-year-old girl injured in South Side shooting was trying to steal car, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New details have emerged about a South Side shooting earlier this that injured a 13-year-old girl.
Chicago police say the girl was trying to steal a car when she was shot.
The shooting happened Tuesday around 7:49 a.m. in the 8200-block of South Commercial Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.
According to police, a woman fired her gun at the girl and a 14-year-old boy when they tried to take her SUV.
The 13-year-old girl was shot in the right side of her body, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Both children are charged with the attempted theft, police said.
