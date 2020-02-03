2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a rollover crash on the South Side Monday morning, police said.

The officers were in a marked police SUV traveling southbound on South Yates Avenue when it was struck in the intersection at 85th Street by a Buick sedan, which caused the police car to roll over on its side, police said.

The two officers were transported to the hospital in fair condition, police said. The driver of the Buick, a 41-year-old man, was refused medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south chicagochicagochicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Lincolnwood gas station hit-and-run crash causes fuel spill
1 dead after Aurora apartment fire
23 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Lincoln Park HS community demands answers after principal removed for misconduct allegations
1 killed, 2 hurt after backup leads to several crashes in Hammond: police
ISP trooper injured in I-57 crash in Riverdale; NB traffic lanes blocked
O'Hare screens for coronavirus as 11th case confirmed in US
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Monday
Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Boy fatally shot in West Englewood: CPD
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
More TOP STORIES News