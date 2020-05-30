Edens rollover crash leaves 2 critically injured, 1 ejected in Northfield, fire officials say

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- In the northern suburbs, a vehicle swerved off the Edens Expressway and hit another car along a frontage road Friday night.The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. in Northfield.One of the vehicles flipped over, and both cars were heavily damaged.Northfield Fire Chief Mike Nystrand said one of the drivers was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. They were in critical condition as of early Saturday morning, according to fire and hospital officials.Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.