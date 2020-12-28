collapse

2 critically injured in Westmont partial building collapse, officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a building collapse in west suburban Westmont Monday afternoon, village officials said.

A spokesperson for the village said around 12:30 p.m. there was a partial collapse at a new multi-use building under construction at the intersection of Cass Avenue and Quincy Street. Two workers suffered critical but non-life threatening injuries, the spokesman said.


The workers were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment. No information about them, including ages, genders or names, have been released.

Cass Avenue is closed between Quincy and Richmond while the incident is being investigated. Officials did not say when they expected the street to reopen.
