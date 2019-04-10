CHICAGO -- Two men were killed and a third person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The shooting was reported at 9:53 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Two were dead at the scene, while a third was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said they believe a white/gray four door vehicle pulled up, two men got out and began shooting at four men standing on the corner.
According to police, the two men killed were both roughly 19-years-old. The third victims, who is currently in surgery, is said to be 29-years-old.
Officials said there is a historic gang conflict in the area and a known open air drug market.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatalities.
Further details were not immediately available as Area North detectives investigate.
Copyright 2019 Sun-Times Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
2 dead, 1 critical in East Garfield Park shooting
TOP STORIES
Show More