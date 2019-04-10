2 dead, 1 critical in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed and a third person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.The shooting was reported at 9:53 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.Two were dead at the scene, while a third was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said they believe a white/gray four door vehicle pulled up, two men got out and began shooting at four men standing on the corner.According to police, the two men killed were both roughly 19-years-old. The third victims, who is currently in surgery, is said to be 29-years-old.Officials said there is a historic gang conflict in the area and a known open air drug market.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatalities.Further details were not immediately available as Area North detectives investigate.Copyright 2019 Sun-Times Media, LLC. All rights reserved.