2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge; victims are Illinois State Police

Retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves was killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Lisle cigar lounge Friday night.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three Illinois State Police troopers were shot, one fatally, in an incident at a cigar lounge Friday night in Lisle.The shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. at the Humidor in Lisle on Ogden Ave. Officers arrived and found "several victims who required life saving aid."Retired Trooper Greg Rieves, 51, and the shooter, a 51-year-old woman later identified as Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago, were both pronounced dead, police said."He was someone who was well loved by all of those who worked with him, and he has a great personality that many people thought very fondly of," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.Retired Trooper Lloyd Graham, 55, and active Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, were injured and taken to hospitals. Bullock is a 22-year veteran of state police. Graham suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized Saturday, state police said.Bullock was off-duty when he was shot, police said.The woman shot the three men before turning the gun on herself, police said.Acting Lisle Police Chief Ron Wilke said they were "acquaintances" and patrons of the cigar lounge."I believe they know each other, but do not believe there is any relation," Wilke said.Authorities said the incident was contained to one room of the business and that "there is no danger to the community."When police arrived just before 10:15 p.m., they secured the scene and found three people injured and one deceased.The shooting was captured on surveillance video. That video shows several people seated in a media room watching television, according to police."Without apparent provocation, a female seated in a chair behind the victims stands up, draws a handgun and shoots the first male victim in the back of the head," police said in a news release Saturday.McMullan then fired several rounds at two other men before fatally shooting herself, police said.Rieves died at an area hospital. He had retired from the state police in March of last year after 25 years of service.Bullock and Graham were admitted to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said. They are expected to recover.No one else was injured in the incident.Staff from The Humidor issued a statement on the lounge's Facebook page, saying "Thank you for your messages. The staff is fine. ... We look at all our customers as family and we ask you to pray for the victim and the speedy healing of the injured."The Lisle location was closed Saturday.