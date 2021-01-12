deadly shooting

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Hodgkins UPS facility ID'd

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people dead from an apparent murder-suicide at a UPS facility in Hodgkins have been identified by authorities.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the facility located at 1 UPS Way in the southwest suburbs.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground unresponsive, according to officials.

WATCH: Hodgkins police provide update on fatal shooting at UPS facility


EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed Monday at a UPS facility in southwest suburban Hodgkins, according to police.



Paramedics examined them and determined they were deceased. They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 30-year-old Barbara Phillips and 27-year-old Fabian Young.

It is unknown at this time if they were employees of the UPS facility, but said there is no concern for public safety at this point.

Officials said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene.

A UPS spokesperson released a statement on the incident that read:

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this afternoon, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities. We will not comment further during an ongoing investigation. Any further questions should be directed to the local authorities."

Police said they are investigating the scene as a murder-suicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hodgkinschicagodeadly shootingchicago shootingfatal shootinginvestigationdead bodydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
3 killed in random shooting spree ID'd as family, friends grieve loss of loved ones
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility, police say
Witnesses describe chaos during gunman's crime spree that killed at least 3
2 of at least 3 killed ID'd as family, friends remember loved ones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver hits Trump Tower Chicago barricade: CPD
Toddler bitten by dog in service vest inside restaurant
3 killed in random shooting spree ID'd as family, friends grieve loss of loved ones
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
1st US execution of female inmate in 67 years halted
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
Man shot in face on Lake Shore Drive
Show More
FTC warns nursing homes not to take residents' stimulus checks
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
'Jeopardy!' guest host Jennings pays tribute to Trebek
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday
IL reports 4,776 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
More TOP STORIES News