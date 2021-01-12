2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Hodgkins UPS facility ID'd

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the employee parking lot of the facility located at 1 UPS Way in the southwest suburbs.
When police arrived, they found a man and a woman on the ground unresponsive, according to officials.
WATCH: Hodgkins police provide update on fatal shooting at UPS facility
Paramedics examined them and determined they were deceased. They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 30-year-old Barbara Phillips and 27-year-old Fabian Young.
It is unknown at this time if they were employees of the UPS facility, but said there is no concern for public safety at this point.
Officials said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered from the scene.
A UPS spokesperson released a statement on the incident that read:
"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this afternoon, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities. We will not comment further during an ongoing investigation. Any further questions should be directed to the local authorities."
Police said they are investigating the scene as a murder-suicide.