2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at D-Lux Budget Inn in Lemont, police say

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a motel in Lemont.

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a motel in Lemont.

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a motel in Lemont.

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a motel in Lemont.

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a motel in southwest suburban Lemont Thursday.

Police said they responded to the D-Lux Budget near 123rd and Archer in around 9:30 a.m. for a call about a disturbance. When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times dead in a room.

A short time later, while canvassing adjacent rooms at the motel, police found a 62-year-old man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They said the gun used in his death was identified as the same one used to kill the woman.

Police do not believe there is any further threat to the public. They said they are still working to discover a motive and have not yet established a relationship between the man and the woman.

Lemont police are working with the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force on the case.

No further information has been released.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood