2 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Cicero apartment fire

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- An adult and a five-year-old boy have died after a fire in west suburban Cicero Monday night, fire officials said.

The fire started before midnight and flames could be seen coming from the two-and-a-half story apartment building in the 4700-block of West 12th Place.

Both the adult and child were trapped in the building and apparently found in the same unit on the second floor. Fire officials said there are three united in the building, including a basement unit.

Fire officials said the fire started outside the building. The cause remains under investigation.
