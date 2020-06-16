2 fatally shot inside Munster Community Hospital ID'd

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were found shot to death inside Munster Community Hospital after a report of a disturbance between a patient and staff Tuesday morning, police said.Officers responded at 1:15 a.m. to the report of the disturbance and they were advised that shots had been fired, police said.Officers arrived at the scene and found two people with fatal gunshot wounds inside the hospital.The Northwest Indiana Times reports that a psychiatric patient who was attacking a nurse disarmed a security guard and fatally shot the guard with the guard's gun, according to the Lake County Sheriff. Another security guard then fatally shot the suspect, the report said.A nurse who works on and off at the hospital told ABC7, "The nurse was getting beat up and the Lake County Sheriff (officer), he is retired, came and tried to help and the patient grabbed the gun and shot the officer and then the other officer killed the patient."Munster police have not confirmed those details.The two people who died have been identified to the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner as as 59-year-old Ryan Askew of Crown Point and 22-year-old Jamal Williams of Lansing.Munster police and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.