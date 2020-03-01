2 in custody after vehicle crashes into Roseland home in chase from suburbs: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a police chase that started in south suburban Posen ended Sunday in Roseland on the South Side, police said.

According to officers, Illinois State police were following a red Jeep on I-57 and I-94 when it exited the expressway and crashed into a fence and home about 2:50 a.m. in the 300 block of West 107th Street.

Two people were then taken into Illinois State police custody, police said.

No injuries were reported.

ISP has not released further details about why officers were following the vehicle.

No further information has been released at this time.
