2 injured in Gage Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-by shooting Saturday night left two men critically injured in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

Police say the men were driving in the 5000 block of South California Avenue around 9:56 p.m. when another vehicle drove up and someone inside started shooting.

The victims' car hit two street signs before coming to a stop.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and a 19-year-old man was shot in the back. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
Related topics:
gage parkchicago shootingchicago crimedrive by shooting
