2 injured in wrong-way crash involving 5 vehicles on Dan Ryan Expressway

Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway involving five vehicles Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:37 p.m. as a vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the expressway at 79th Street, police said.

Two people were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that are considered to be minor, police said.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The accident remains under investigation.
