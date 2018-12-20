2 killed, 1 wounded in West Englewood shooting

Two men were killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Oakley Avenue and found three men inside an SUV in an empty lot, police said.Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A third man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately released details about the fatalities.Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody.