2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and three others injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way-driver on I-355 in Downers Grove Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.A blue Volkswagen was driving southbound in the northbound lanes near milepost 18.75 at about 10:53 p.m. when it struck a black Honda, which caused a Ford box truck and silver Subaru to also crash, police said.The driver of the Volkswagen, 36-year-old Robert Velazco of Hammond, Ind., was killed in the crash, police said. The driver of the Honda, 32-year-old Arshad Mohammed of Bloomingdale, was also killed in the crash, police said.A 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, the 66-year-old woman driving the Subaru and a 66-year-old man who was a passenger in the Subaru were all transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.The driver of the Ford truck was not injured.Two of the three vehicles in the crash were destroyed and at least one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles that barreled into a retaining wall. Troopers had to temporarily shut that area down as they picked through the wreckage to investigate.