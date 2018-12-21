2 men accused of planning to turn 12-year-old girl into prostitute

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island --
Two Long Island men are under arrest and charged with sex trafficking and other crimes after police say they planned to turn a 12-year-old girl into a prostitute.

Suffolk County police officers responded to a Rodeway Inn on December 18 at 2:27 a.m. after a woman called 911 to report her 12-year-old former foster daughter and another 17-year-old girl were being held by two men at the location against their will.

Authorities say arriving officers found 22-year-old Fredjy Exavier attempting to leave the location with the two girls, knowing the 12-year-old had made a phone call to her former foster mother about the situation.

Police located 22-year-old Terron Newsome in a room at the motel.

Prosecutors say Exavier was the driver who brought the two girls from their group home to the motel and attempted to get the younger child to pose for photographs. The child resisted and locked herself in the bathroom, where she made the phone call.

Newsome also allegedly attempted to have the 12-year-old girl engage in sexual activities with him and encouraged her to become a prostitute.

Detectives also determined the 17-year-old girl has been working as a prostitute for Newsome since she was 13 and had been raped by Newsome during that time.

Newsome is charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, sex trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. Exavier is charged with second-degree kidnapping and sex trafficking.

Through his lawyer, Exavier denied the allegations. He was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

Newsome was ordered held on $500,000 bail.
