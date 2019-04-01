2 missing after going into DuPage River in Shorewood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5228076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews searched the DuPage River at Hammel Woods in Shorewood after two people went into the water.

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews searched the DuPage River in Shorewood Sunday night after a witness reported that two people were in the water.Just before 6 p.m., a man went into the water at Hammel Woods and quickly began having trouble, a witness told the Will County Forest Preserve police.The man's girlfriend began yelling to get the attention of a witness and a Will County Forest Preserve police officer.The woman also went into the water.Chief Tracy Chapman says according to the witness, they were not on a boat.The two are presumed dead. Crews were conducting a recovery mission, officials said Sunday night.The witness described the victims as possibly being in their 20s.Shorewood police will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.