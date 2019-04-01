Disasters & Accidents

2 missing after going into DuPage River in Shorewood

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews searched the DuPage River at Hammel Woods in Shorewood after two people went into the water.

By
SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews searched the DuPage River in Shorewood Sunday night after a witness reported that two people were in the water.

Just before 6 p.m., a man went into the water at Hammel Woods and quickly began having trouble, a witness told the Will County Forest Preserve police.

The man's girlfriend began yelling to get the attention of a witness and a Will County Forest Preserve police officer.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews searched the DuPage River at Hammel Woods in Shorewood after two people went into the water.



The woman also went into the water.

Chief Tracy Chapman says according to the witness, they were not on a boat.

The two are presumed dead. Crews were conducting a recovery mission, officials said Sunday night.

The witness described the victims as possibly being in their 20s.

Shorewood police will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsshorewoodwater rescue
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 firefighters injured in East Garfield Park fire
Chris Rock rips an absent Jussie Smollett at the NAACP Image Awards
Barber who overcame homelessness now helping others launch cutting careers
Quick Tip: Fake job search firms prey on job-seekers
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly Monday morning
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store
1 killed, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Show More
Michigan State upsets Duke to reach Final Four, join Auburn, Texas Tech, Virginia
Chicago mayoral candidates rally supporters to get out the vote
Cook County sheriff deputy killed, teen in custody in high-speed crash
Illinois State Police trooper dies after being hit by wrong-way driver near Libertyville
Firefighters rescue puppy that fell down well
More TOP STORIES News