2 people found dead on beach in Southern California

TORRANCE, Calif. -- Two people were found dead on a beach in Southern California Friday morning, authorities said.

The discovery was made shortly after 7 a.m. in Torrance, a coastal city roughly 20 miles southwest of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Chopper aerial footage showed a yellow tarp over the bodies as police cordoned off the scene and launched an investigation.

The identities of the deceased and their causes of death were not immediately known.
