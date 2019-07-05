2 shot while setting off fireworks on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and wounded while setting off fireworks in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the 4th of July.Chicago police said two men, ages 23 and 27, were on the sidewalk at about 11:20 p.m. in the 3000-block of West Franklin Boulevard when someone fired shots at them.The 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition. The 27-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.